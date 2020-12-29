site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Marcus Epps: Logs eight tackles
Epps recorded eight tackles (seven solo) across 40 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
Epps has 15 tackles over the past two contests, as he saw a major bump in reps during that stint. He'll look to finish the season strong Sunday against Washington.
