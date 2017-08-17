Eagles' Marcus Johnson: Expected to make team
Johnson has the inside track to a roster spot, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice reports.
Johnson spent a good portion of training camp filling in for Alshon Jeffery with the first-team offense while Philadelphia's No. 1 receiver was sidelined by a shoulder strain. Jeffery's return to health has pushed Johnson back to the second unit, but it seems he took advantage of the opportunity to make a strong impression on the Eagles' coaching staff. With Jordan Matthews no longer in the picture, Johnson likely will open the season either fourth or fifth on the depth chart. He spent some time on the Philadelphia practice squad as an undrafted rookie last year.
