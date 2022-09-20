Sanders rushed 17 times for 80 yards and brought in all three targets for six yards in the Eagles' 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday night. He also recovered a fumble.

Sanders' rushing volume would ideally be a tick higher, but positive game script helped lead to some late work and corresponding production for the fourth-year back. Sanders has logged 30 carries overall in his first two games and parlayed them into an impressive 176 yards and a touchdown, an elite level of efficiency he'll aim to build on at the expense of the Commanders in a Week 3 divisional road matchup.