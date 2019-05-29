Sanders has been held out of OTAs with a strained hamstring, but he could return as soon as Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jordan Howard and Wendell Smallwood presumably have been getting the first-team backfield reps, as Corey Clement (knee) and Josh Adams (shoulder) also are recovering from injuries. It sounds like Sanders will be healthy long before the start of training camp, giving him plenty of time to compete for a Week 1 role on offense.