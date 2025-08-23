default-cbs-image
The Falcons waived Dotson on Saturday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Dotson ranked second on Atlanta with 77 rushing yards during the three-game preseason slate, but he averaged only 3.9 yards per carry, and most of his yardage came on one 41-yard scamper. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier should log the vast majority of the Falcons' carries this season, but with Dotson out of the picture, the No. 3 RB battle appears to be between Carlos Washington (hamstring), Nathan Carter and Jashaun Corbin.

