Carter rushed seven times for 46 yards during Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Panthers. He also lost a fumble.

The undrafted rookie was a healthy scratch for Week 1, but he's been active the past two games. He saw only one offensive snap during his NFL debut in Minnesota on Monday Night Football, but he got more playing time during Sunday's blowout loss. Carter didn't see any offensive snaps until the Falcons' final drive, but he got the ball on each play of the drive and looked good until he fumbled on his final touch. As long as Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier are healthy, there won't be many meaningful snaps for Carter every week.