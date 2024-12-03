It's time to spend the rest of your FAB. All of it. A situation developed just before the Fantasy playoffs that delivered us a potential league-winning running back.

Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) are going on injured reserve after both were injured in Week 13 at Buffalo. It's awful timing, especially for McCaffrey, who just returned in Week 10 after being out with an Achilles injury at the start of the season.

Mason was the handcuff for McCaffrey when he was out for the first eight games, but now Mason and McCaffrey will be out until at least Week 18, with McCaffrey not expected to return until the NFL playoffs -- if the 49ers make it. And now the spotlight turns to Isaac Guerendo (12 percent rostered on CBS Sports).

The rookie from Louisville, who is 6 feet, 221 pounds and runs a 4.33 40-yard dash, will be the No. 1 running back for San Francisco for the remainder of the year. He should be considered at least a top-20 Fantasy running back in all leagues moving forward, and he's worth whatever FAB you have left to make sure you can add him.

Guerendo only has two games this season with double digits in carries, but he looked impressive in both. He had 10 carries for 99 yards in Week 6 at Seattle, which included a 76-yard run to end the game. And in Week 8 against Dallas, when Mason injured his shoulder, Guerendo took over with 14 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 17 yards on four targets.

That Cowboys performance is what you hope to see from Guerendo moving forward. Now, this 49ers offense looks different in Week 14 than it did in Week 8, but hopefully they can get back on track starting this week against the Bears.

Getting left tackle Trent Williams (ankle/personal) back would be a huge boost. And Guerendo has a favorable schedule moving forward with matchups against Chicago, the Rams and Miami in the next three weeks.

Patrick Taylor (1 percent) is expected to be the No. 2 running back behind Guerendo, and Taylor is worth adding in deeper leagues. He has been on San Francisco's practice squad for most of the season, but he does have seven carries for 25 yards and one catch for 12 yards on one target. And Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers will add someone to their running back room as well, so keep an eye on that transaction.

But McCaffrey and Mason getting hurt opens the door for Guerendo to be a difference maker. And Fantasy managers need to add him in all leagues -- no matter the cost.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are mainly looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Baker Mayfield (leg), Trevor Lawrence (concussion) and Tommy DeVito (forearm).

On a bye: Lamar Jackson, Bo Nix, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels.

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Anthony Richardson (73 percent rostered), Russell Wilson (70 percent) and Caleb Williams (69 percent). Richardson is on a bye in Week 14, but he scored at least 25.2 Fantasy points in two of his past three games. He has a tough matchup in Week 15 at Denver, but he closes the Fantasy playoffs with Tennessee and the Giants, which are favorable opponents. It's worth stashing Richardson on your bench during his bye. ... Wilson was awesome in Week 13 at Cincinnati with 32.9 Fantasy points, and hopefully he stays hot in Week 14 against Cleveland. He scored 15.8 Fantasy points against the Browns in the snow in Week 12, but I expect him to do better in the rematch. He should be considered a low-end No. 1 quarterback in Week 14. ... Williams scored 30.9 Fantasy points in each of his past two games with Thomas Brown calling plays, and now Brown is the interim head coach after Matt Eberflus was fired. Williams doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 14 at San Francisco, but his past two games have come against tough defenses in Minnesota and Detroit. Williams is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues, and then he gets the Vikings and Lions again after facing the 49ers.

Drop candidates: Geno Smith (86 percent rostered), Kirk Cousins (84 percent), Aaron Rodgers (50 percent) and Trevor Lawrence (45 percent). Smith scored 15.7 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row, including 14.4 points against Arizona in Week 12. He faces the Cardinals again in Week 14 before closing the Fantasy season against Green Bay, Minnesota and Chicago, which are all difficult matchups. ... Cousins hasn't thrown a touchdown since Week 9 and has six interceptions in his past three games against New Orleans, Denver and the Chargers. If he continues to struggle he could get benched in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr., and there's little reason to trust Cousins in his revenge game at Minnesota in Week 14. ... Rodgers has actually scored at least 18 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, but he continues to struggle each week. He could potentially get benched in favor of Tyrod Taylor, and you can't start Rodgers with any confidence in Week 14 at Miami since the Dolphins are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. ... Lawrence suffered a concussion in Week 13 against Houston, and he could be shut down for the rest of the season since he's also dealing with a left shoulder injury. It would be a surprise to see Lawrence play in Week 14 at Tennessee, and it's safe to drop Lawrence in all one-quarterback leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 14 Waiver Priority List Jameis Winston QB CLE Cleveland • #5

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 1st QB RNK 9th ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats PAYDS 1266 RUYDS 46 TD 8 INT 4 FPTS/G 15.4 The full Winston experience was on display in Week 13 at Denver. He passed for 497 yards and four touchdowns, but he also threw three interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns. He's now scored at least 29.6 Fantasy points in three of five starts with the Browns, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in Week 14 at Pittsburgh. He only scored 13.5 Fantasy points against the Steelers in Week 12, but that game was in the snow. Winston has attempted at least 41 passes in every non-snow game, and he should get plenty of volume in the rematch with Pittsburgh, which will help in a tough matchup. He also has a tough matchup in Week 15 against Kansas City, but then he gets Cincinnati in Week 16, which is fantastic. Winston is worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Will Levis QB TEN Tennessee • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC TEN -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats PAYDS 1659 RUYDS 172 TD 12 INT 9 FPTS/G 14.4 Levis scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and now he gets a dream matchup in Week 14 against Jacksonville, which is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. He follows that up in Week 15 with Cincinnati (No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks), Week 16 at Indianapolis (No. 18) and Week 17 against the Jaguars again. It's a great schedule, and Levis could be a difference maker down the stretch. He's worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Aidan O'Connell QB LV Las Vegas • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -7 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats PAYDS 795 RUYDS 0 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 9.9 O'Connell returned in Week 13 at Kansas City from a thumb injury and scored 23.6 Fantasy points. And now he has a great upcoming schedule at Tampa Bay in Week 14, Atlanta in Week 15 and Jacksonville in Week 16. He should be rostered and started in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues against the Buccaneers, and you can consider starting him in one-quarterback leagues as well. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB in one-quarterback leagues and at least 10 percent in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Cooper Rush QB DAL Dallas • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats PAYDS 1008 RUYDS 10 TD 5 INT 2 FPTS/G 8.2 Rush scored at least 18.4 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and he has a fantastic matchup in Week 14 against Cincinnati. He follows that up with Carolina in Week 15 and Tampa Bay in Week 16. He should be rostered and started in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues against the Bengals, and you can consider starting him in one-quarterback leagues as well. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB in one-quarterback leagues and at least 10 percent in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Derek Carr QB NO New Orleans • #4

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NO -5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats PAYDS 1926 RUYDS 59 TD 15 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.5 Carr is worth a look in deeper leagues in Week 14 at the Giants given the matchup and with six teams on a bye. But Carr will be tough to trust since he just lost another weapon in Taysom Hill (knee), and the Saints are running out of healthy playmakers in the passing game. Carr scored at least 22.7 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and hopefully he can stay hot against the Giants in Week 14. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -12.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK 24th ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats PAYDS 1381 RUYDS 108 TD 8 INT 6 FPTS/G 11.3 Young just scored a season-high 25.6 Fantasy points in Week 13 against Tampa Bay, and he's playing the best football of his career in the past month. He has a tough matchup in Week 14 at Philadelphia, but then he gets Dallas in Week 15 and Tampa Bay again in Week 17. In deeper leagues, Young could be a useful streaming option in those matchups. Young should be rostered in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, and you can consider starting him in one-quarterback leagues as well against the Cowboys and Buccaneers. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB in one-quarterback leagues and at least 10 percent in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Mac Jones QB JAC Jacksonville • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats PAYDS 512 RUYDS 21 TD 3 INT 3 FPTS/G 6.5 Jones will likely start for the Jaguars in Week 14 at Tennessee after Trevor Lawrence (concussion) was injured in Week 13 against Houston. Jones came on against the Texans and scored 24 Fantasy points, and the matchup with the Titans is favorable. The Jaguars then close the season with the Jets in Week 15, the Raiders in Week 16 and the Titans again in Week 17. Jones should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Michael Penix Jr. QB ATL Atlanta • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 13th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats PAYDS 38 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0.7 It's not a bad idea to stash Penix heading into Week 14 at Minnesota just in case Kirk Cousins is benched. Penix could emerge as a starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues to close the season, and he's worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Tyrod Taylor QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #2

Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -6 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 3rd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats PAYDS 36 RUYDS 7 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 8.1 It's not a bad idea to stash Taylor heading into Week 14 at Miami just in case Aaron Rodgers is benched. Taylor could emerge as a starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues to close the season, and he's worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: Christian McCaffrey (knee), Jordan Mason (ankle), Bucky Irving (hip), J.K. Dobbins (knee), Austin Ekeler (concussion), Alexander Mattison (ankle), Zamir White (quadriceps), Roschon Johnson (concussion), MarShawn Lloyd (appendix), Miles Sanders (foot) and Kendre Miller (hamstring).

On a bye: Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Joe Mixon, Jonathan Taylor, Rhamondre Stevenson, Antonio Gibson, Brian Robinson Jr. and Jeremy McNichols.

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Jaylen Warren (85 percent rostered), Gus Edwards (83 percent), Alexander Mattison (78 percent), Jonathon Brooks (76 percent), Ameer Abdullah (71 percent), Tyler Allgeier (67 percent), Jeremy McNichols (66 percent) and Braelon Allen (65 percent). Warren has flex appeal on a weekly basis even while playing in tandem with Najee Harris. Warren has scored at least 10.8 PPR points in three games in a row, and he had a season-high 15.4 PPR points in Week 12 at Cleveland. Warren could be a league-winner if Harris ever missed any time. ... Edwards had a disappointing game in Week 13 at Atlanta in the first game without J.K. Dobbins (knee) with just six carries for 32 yards and one catch for 1 yard on one target. He also has a difficult matchup in Week 14 at Kansas City. But then he gets Tampa Bay in Week 15, which is a favorable opponent, and Edwards could be a potential flex option against the Buccaneers. ... We'll see what happens with the Raiders backfield in Week 14 at Tampa Bay, but Mattison would be the preferred option if he's able to return from his two-game absence from an ankle injury. If he's out again then I like Abdullah as a flex option in PPR, and he scored at least 10.7 PPR points in two of his past three games. ... Brooks had six carries for 18 yards and three catches for 23 yards on three targets in Week 13 against Tampa Bay, and we'll see if his role continues to grow. Chuba Hubbard remains the No. 1 running back for the Panthers, but Brooks is worth stashing in all leagues as a potential lottery ticket. ... Allgeier is worth adding in all leagues as the handcuff for Bijan Robinson. If Robinson were to miss any time then Allgeier would be a must-start running back in all leagues. ... Even though Chris Rodriguez Jr. outplayed McNichols in Week 13 against Tennessee, I still like McNichols as the new No. 2 running back in Washington behind Brian Robinson Jr. with Ekeler out. It's not a bad idea to stash McNichols even with Washington a bye. ... Allen is worth adding in all leagues as the handcuff for Breece Hall. If Hall were to miss any time then Allen would be a must-start running back in all leagues.

Drop candidates: Christian McCaffrey (100 percent rostered), J.K. Dobbins (93 percent), Austin Ekeler (83 percent) and Jordan Mason (66 percent). McCaffrey and Mason will be out for the rest of the Fantasy season and can't return off injured reserve until Week 18. ... Dobbins and Ekeler are not eligible to return until Week 17, so you can stash them on IR if you want, but it's doubtful you'll be starting either one in your Fantasy championship.

Add in this order:

Week 14 Waiver Priority List Isaac Guerendo RB SF San Francisco • #49

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI SF -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK 17th ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats RUYDS 246 REC 5 REYDS 19 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.5 Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) are going on injured reserve after both were injured in Week 13 at Buffalo. That means Guerendo will be the No. 1 running back for San Francisco for the remainder of the year. He should be considered at least a top-20 Fantasy running back in all leagues moving forward, and he's worth whatever FAB you have left to make sure you can add him. He only has two games this season with double digits in carries, but he looked impressive in both. He had 10 carries for 99 yards in Week 6 at Seattle, which included a 76-yard run to end the game. And in Week 8 against Dallas, when Mason injured his shoulder, Guerendo took over with 14 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 17 yards on four targets. Patrick Taylor (1 percent rostered) is expected to be the No. 2 running back behind Guerendo, and Taylor is worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. But Guerendo has the chance to be a difference maker and should be the top priority off the waiver wire in Week 14. Kimani Vidal RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -4 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK 43rd ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats RUYDS 64 REC 3 REYDS 49 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.1 With J.K. Dobbins (knee) on injured reserve, Vidal will be the No. 2 running back for the Chargers behind Gus Edwards until at least Week 17. In Week 13 at Atlanta, Edwards played 52 percent of the snaps, while Vidal was at 26 percent. He only had four carries for 20 yards, but hopefully he'll get more touches moving forward. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 14 at Kansas City, but then Vidal faces Tampa Bay in Week 15, which is favorable. He is worth adding in all leagues for 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Jaleel McLaughlin RB DEN Denver • #38

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -2 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats RUYDS 283 REC 16 REYDS 47 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.2 We're waiting for a running back to step forward in Denver's backfield, and maybe McLaughlin did that Monday night against Cleveland. He had 14 carries for 84 yards and caught one pass for no yards on two targets. Prior to that, McLaughlin combined for 13 carries in his past three games, so keep that in mind, and Javonte Williams and Audric Estime aren't expected to go away. But it's not a bad idea to speculate on McLaughlin, even with the Broncos on a bye, and he's worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Jerome Ford RB CLE Cleveland • #34

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 40% YTD Stats RUYDS 298 REC 26 REYDS 126 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.1 Ford looked good in Week 13 at Denver with nine carries for 41 yards and one catch for 21 yards on one target. He's now scored at least 7.2 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he could be a flex option in deeper leagues while sharing touches with Nick Chubb. And if Chubb were to miss any time then Ford could be a flex option in all leagues. Ford is worth adding in all leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Tyjae Spears RB TEN Tennessee • #2

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC TEN -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK 46th ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats RUYDS 164 REC 17 REYDS 88 TD 1 FPTS/G 6 Spears did next to nothing in the Week 13 blowout loss to Washington with one carry for 3 yards and no targets, but I still want to roster Spears in the majority of leagues. Before missing multiple games with lower leg injuries and a concussion, he had consecutive outings with at least 10.1 PPR points in Weeks 3 and 4. And he could be a lottery ticket if something were to happen to Tony Pollard. Spears is worth adding in all leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB, and he has a favorable upcoming schedule against Jacksonville, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Jacksonville in his next four games. Sincere McCormick RB LV Las Vegas • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -7 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK 35th ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 97 REC 2 REYDS 1 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.9 We'll see what the Raiders backfield looks like in Week 14 at Tampa Bay with Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (groin) missing the past two games, and if both remain out then McCormick would be worth a look in deeper leagues. He played well in Week 13 at Kansas City with 12 carries for 64 yards and two catches for 1 yard on two targets, and he could be a flex option against the Buccaneers. Ameer Abdullah will also work in tandem with McCormick, but he's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. If Mattison and/or White is back then McCormick might remain on the practice squad. Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB WAS Washington • #36

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 150 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.2 I still view Rodriguez as the No. 3 running back in Washington behind Brian Robinson Jr. and Jeremy McNichols while Austin Ekeler (concussion) is out, but Rodriguez just continues to produce every time he gets an extended look. That happened again in Week 13 against Tennessee when he had 13 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown when he did most of his damage when the game was out of reach. That said, Washington could have bigger plans for him after the Week 14 bye, and Rodriguez is a good stash candidate for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -4.5 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats RUYDS 148 REC 4 REYDS 31 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.8 Corum played his highest number of snaps (32 percent) in Week 13 at New Orleans and matched his season-high in carries with eight, finishing with 42 yards. While Corum's role did increase, Kyren Williams still handled the bulk of the workload against the Saints, but Williams has struggled with fumbles in two of his past four games. That could have led to the increased work for Corum, and it shows his worth if Williams were to miss any time. Corum is one of the top lottery tickets, and he's worth adding in all leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats RUYDS 266 REC 29 REYDS 204 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.4 When we talk about rostering handcuffs, I still have Charbonnet near the top of the list given what he's shown when Kenneth Walker III has missed time, including this season. Charbonnet scored at least 12.1 PPR points in each of the first three games this season, and he could be a lottery ticket if Walker were to miss any time moving forward. Charbonnet should be added in all leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Raheem Mostert RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ MIA -6 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats RUYDS 236 REC 12 REYDS 117 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.2 Mostert appears back as the No. 2 running back in Miami after he had seven total touches in Week 13 at Green Bay, while Jaylen Wright didn't touch the ball. That said, should something happen to De'Von Achane, both running backs would probably work in tandem for the Dolphins, so it's likely a fluid situation. It's still a good idea to stash Mostert for 1 percent of your remaining FAB, and he could also be a potential flex option in deeper leagues in Week 14 with a favorable matchup against the Jets at home. Trey Benson RB ARI Arizona • #33

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA ARI -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK 44th ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats RUYDS 254 REC 5 REYDS 55 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.8 Benson has cooled off the past two games with seven carries for 38 yards and no catches against Seattle and Minnesota after he combined for 18 carries for 99 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 43 yards on three targets in his two previous outings against Chicago and the Jets. That said, he's still a lottery ticket to stash behind James Conner, and Benson is worth adding in all leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Ray Davis RB BUF Buffalo • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR BUF -4.5 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK 41st ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats RUYDS 342 REC 11 REYDS 153 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.1 Buffalo would likely use Davis and Ty Johnson (3 percent rostered) in tandem if something were to happen to James Cook, but Davis has more upside. We saw that in Week 6 at the Jets when Davis scored 18.2 PPR points when Cook was out. Still, it's not a bad idea to stash both where available for 1 percent of your remaining FAB, with Davis the priority in the majority of leagues. Kenneth Gainwell RB PHI Philadelphia • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR PHI -12.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK 45th ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats RUYDS 219 REC 7 REYDS 49 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.3 If we learned anything from the Christian McCaffrey/Jordan Mason injuries it's that stashing handcuffs is a good idea if you have the roster space. And Gainwell is the No. 2 running back in Philadelphia behind Saquon Barkley, giving Gainwell some potential as a lottery ticket. He's worth adding in all leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Cam Akers RB MIN Minnesota • #27

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL MIN -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 39th ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats RUYDS 297 REC 10 REYDS 49 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.1 Aaron Jones has lost a fumble in each of his past two games, which is something to monitor when it comes to Akers. And could also be a potential lottery ticket if Jones were to miss any time due to injury. Akers is worth adding in all leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Khalil Herbert RB CIN Cincinnati • #24

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL CIN -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats RUYDS 30 REC 2 REYDS 4 TD 1 FPTS/G 1.3 If we learned anything from the Christian McCaffrey/Jordan Mason injuries it's that stashing handcuffs is a good idea if you have the roster space. And Herbert is the No. 2 running back in Cincinnati behind Chase Brown, giving Herbert some potential as a lottery ticket. He's worth adding in all leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries: DK Metcalf (knee), DeVonta Smith (hamstring), Ladd McConkey (knee), CeeDee Lamb (shoulder), Josh Downs (shoulder), Cedric Tillman (concussion), Romeo Doubs (concussion), Keon Coleman (wrist), Chris Olave (concussion), Rashod Bateman (knee), Demarcus Robinson (hand), Noah Brown (ribs), Allen Lazard (chest), Gabe Davis (knee) and Jalen Coker (quadriceps).

On a bye: Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Courtland Sutton, Devaughn Vele, Marvin Mims, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Josh Downs, Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, Demario Douglas, Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown.

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Michael Pittman (85 percent rostered), Keenan Allen (76 percent), Cedric Tillman (74 percent), Rome Odunze (73 percent), Romeo Doubs (70 percent), Chris Olave (69 percent), Christian Watson (68 percent) and Keon Coleman (66 percent). We'll see if Downs can return in Week 15 after the bye, but Pittman has become a go-to option for Anthony Richardson with 22 targets in his past three games. Now, he only has one game with double digits in PPR over that span, but he can be a potential No. 3 receiver moving forward if Downs remains out. ... Allen is a must-roster player in all leagues, and he has taken off since Thomas Brown took over calling plays in Chicago. Allen has 31 targets in his past three games, and he scored at least 23.6 PPR points in his past two outings against Minnesota and Detroit. He's worth starting in all leagues in Week 14 at San Francisco. And Odunze has 26 targets since Brown started calling plays, but he's scored 12.5 PPR points, 8.9 PPR points and 4.5 PPR points in those outings. Still, if he continues to average more than eight targets per game, good things should happen, so stash him where available. ... Tillman missed Week 13 at Denver with a concussion, but hopefully he can return in Week 14 at Pittsburgh. He scored at least 19.5 PPR points in his first two starts with Jameis Winston and 28 targets in three outings with Winston. He can be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues when healthy. ... We'll see if Doubs can play in Week 14 at Detroit after missing Week 13 against Miami with a concussion. He's slowed down lately with 8.4 PPR points or less in three games in a row, but he's still capable of being a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues when healthy. And I wouldn't be surprised if Watson has a big game in Week 14 against the Lions, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. If you need help at receiver this week then go back to Watson if he's on waivers. ... Olave is eligible to come off injured reserve in Week 15, and hopefully he'll return to finish out the season. When healthy, he can still be a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, but there's no guarantee he plays again in 2024 after suffering multiple concussions. ... Coleman could return in Week 14 at the Rams after being out for the past three games with a wrist injury. Prior to getting hurt in Week 9 against Miami, Coleman had scored at least 16.5 PPR points in each of his previous two games.

Drop candidates: Tank Dell (98 percent rostered), Amari Cooper (97 percent), Tyler Lockett (64 percent), Wan'Dale Robinson (54 percent) and Rashod Bateman (52 percent). Dell has scored 10.2 PPR points or less in four games in a row, and he's been held to under 40 yards in two of those outings, including no touchdowns over that span. There's little incentive to roster him in 10-team leagues with Houston on a bye in Week 14. ... Cooper has five catches for 67 yards and no touchdowns on six targets in his past two games. One of those games was at Kansas City and the other was against San Francisco in the snow, but he hasn't been productive since joining the Bills. And now Coleman could be coming back in Week 14. Cooper should be held in 12-team leagues, but you can drop him in 10-team formats. ... Lockett has scored 8.5 PPR points or less in five of his past six games, including three in a row, and he hasn't topped 20 receiving yards since Week 9. There's little reason to trust him in most leagues heading into Week 14 at Arizona. ... Robinson has scored 10.1 PPR points or less in seven games in a row and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 5. He had a season-low two targets and 6 yards in Week 13 at Dallas, and the quarterback situation for the Giants is a mess. It's safe to drop Robinson in all leagues. ... Bateman has a knee injury that will hopefully be OK, but he's also on a bye in Week 14. You can drop Bateman on his bye, and if he's healthy for Week 15 then you can add him again.

Add in this order: