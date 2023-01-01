The Giants elevated Myarick from their practice squad Saturday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

New York waived Myarick earlier this week, but he cleared waivers and was subsequently re-signed to the team's practice squad. The second-year pro will be active Week 17 against the Colts, as he has been for every other game this season. Myarick has shifted primarily to a special-teams role since New York's Week 9 bye, and he's tallied just seven catches on eight targets for 65 yards and a touchdown overall this season.