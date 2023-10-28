Jones (neck), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, could be cleared to return to game action as soon as the Giants' Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter's report differs slightly from one earlier Saturday from Dianna Russini of The Athletic, who relayed that Jones could make a return from the serious neck injury he suffered Week 5 as soon as the Giants' Week 9 game against Las Vegas. According to Schefter, Jones still hasn't been cleared for contact while his neck injury has resulted in him experiencing weakness in his left (non-throwing) arm, though the quarterback's ability to practice on a limited basis over the last two weeks suggests the Giants aren't considering shutting him down for the season. Head coach Brian Daboll will likely shed more insight into Jones' situation next week, after Daboll had previously preferred not to answer questions regarding the signal-caller's status when asked about the matter Friday. In the immediate future, Tyrod Taylor will make his third straight start this Sunday in place of Jones.