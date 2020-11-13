The Giants are placing Freeman (ankle) on injured reserve, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Freeman can now be ruled out for Weeks 10 and 12, sandwiched around the Giants' bye. He'd been hoping to return for Sunday's game against the Eagles before he aggravated his ankle injury during practice Thursday. Wayne Gallman is now set up for at least two more games in the lead role, with Alfred Morris and Dion Lewis also likely to get some touches. The earliest possible date for Freeman to return would be Dec. 6 at Seattle (Week 13).