Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Lock will start Sunday's game against the Saints, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Lock will draw a second consecutive start Week 14, while Tommy DeVito (forearm) may be available for No. 2 duties depending on the extent of his practice activity leading up to Sunday's contest, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Coming off a disappointing 27-20 loss to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, in which he completed just 21 of 32 passes for 178 yards with no touchdowns and one interception (a pick-six), Lock will need to perform better for any chance for retaining the No. 1 role beyond taking on New Orleans. He also had four carries for 57 yards and a score versus the Cowboys, but lost a fumble.

