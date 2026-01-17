The Seahawks expect that Sam Darnold (oblique) will start in Saturday's NFC divisional-round tilt against the 49ers, but Lock has been taking reps with the first-team offense the last two days and would be ready to play if the former were to be sidelined, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Darnold has not thrown a football since undergoing treatment for an oblique injury during Thursday's practice. Head coach Mike Macdonald expressed optimism Friday that Darnold would be available for Saturday's game, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. That said, Lock -- who has not started since Week 18 of the 2024 season as a member of the Giants -- would take the helm if Darnold were to be ruled out or injured during the contest.