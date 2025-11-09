The Giants elevated McCloud from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

McCloud will be elevated to the Giants' active roster for a second consecutive week and will be available to play Sunday against the Bears. He was elevated for the Giants' Week 9 loss to the 49ers, and although he logged just one catch for five yards, his 52 offensive snaps were second most among wide receivers behind Wan'Dale Robinson (57) and ahead of Darius Slayton (51).