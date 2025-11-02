default-cbs-image
McCloud was elevated from the Giants' practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

McCloud joined the Giants' practice squad Oct. 23 and is likely to make his team debut in Week 9 against the 49ers. His primary contribution could be as a kick returner, as he's tallied 91 kick-return yards across four games this season.

