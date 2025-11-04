McCloud reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

After signing to New York's practice squad Oct. 23, McCloud was elevated for the first time ahead of Sunday's loss to San Francisco. He caught just one pass (on one target) for five yards in the contest but tallied the second-most offensive snaps (52 of 57) among New York's wideouts (Wan'Dale Robinson logged 57 and Darius Slayton tallied 51). None of the Giants' wide receivers aside from Robinson and Slayton had more than one catch (or one target) Sunday, so McCloud could be elevated again for Week 10 despite his quiet performance in his team debut.