Greg Olsen: Visits with Buffalo

Olsen is visiting the Bills on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Olsen reportedly also has visits lined up with the Seahawks and Redskins. With no immediately looming deadline to commit to a team, and an open offer with FOX Sports for a broadcasting job on standby, the veteran tight end will likely take his time while deciding where (and if) to play football during the 2020 season. He appeared in 14 regular-season games with the Panthers in 2019, hauling in 52 of 82 targets for 597 yards and two touchdowns.

