The Seahawks placed Wright (undisclosed) on the practice squad injured list Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Wright may have picked up the injury during the Seahawks' 44-13 win over the Saints on Sunday, when he played eight snaps and logged five carries for 20 yards. The move makes room on the practice squad for Khalil Herbert, who could be elevated to the active roster for Thursday's game against the Cardinals if Zach Charbonnet (foot) is not cleared to play.