Wright rushed five times for 65 yards in Saturday's 20-7 preseason loss to the Seahawks.

The Seahawks couldn't get much going on offense in the preseason finale, but Wright's 61-yard run in the second quarter was a bright spot for the team. Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet and George Holani all sat out Saturday and appear locked into roster spots, so it's likely between Wright and rookie seventh-round pick Damien Martinez for the No. 4 role.