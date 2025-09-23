Wright reverted to the Seahawks' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Wright was elevated to the Seahawks' active roster for the first time Sunday, when he played eight snaps (five on offense, three on special teams) in a 44-13 win over the Saints. He finished the game with five carries for 20 yards, all of which came in garbage time during Seattle's blowout victory. Zach Charbonnet was unable to play due to a foot injury, and Wright would be a candidate to be elevated for the Seahawks' Week 4 clash against the Cardinals on Thursday if the former is not cleared to play.