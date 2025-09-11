Jaguars' Anton Harrison: Returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harrison (back) was a full participant in Jacksonville's practice Wednesday.
Harrison is healthy again after having suffered a back injury during the team's Week 1 win over the Panthers. He should continue to serve as the Jaguars' starting right tackle for Sunday's game versus Cincinnati.
