Thomas (wrist) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Texans.

Thomas has gotten off to a slow start this season, with five catches for 60 yards and no touchdowns on 19 targets through the first two games. A wrist injury is partly to blame, as coach Liam Coen revealed Monday, per Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union. Thomas proceeded to follow an FP/LP/FP practice regimen this week, during which he told Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union on Thursday that his wrist was "sore" following Wednesday's session. Thomas then relayed to O'Halloran on Friday that he's "good to go" for Week 3 action, which was confirmed on the Jaguars' most recent injury report. The 2024 first-round pick thus will be in line to serve as the the team's No. 1 pass catcher Sunday, though it remains to be seen if his efficiency woes are behind him.