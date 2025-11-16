Scrader (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Schrader is once again a healthy inactive, a position he has found himself in since the Jaguars re-signed him Oct. 8. The running back finds himself in a tough position where he has seemingly been deemed too valuable to reside on the practice squad but not valuable enough to earn snaps over Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen as rotational backs behind starter Travis Etienne.