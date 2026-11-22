The Broncos elevated Schrader from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday, Susanna Weir of the team's official site reports.

Schrader's elevation is his third of the season, so he'll need to be signed to Denver's active roster in order to see game action for the team beyond Sunday. In his previous two appearances, the third-year pro played a total of two offensive snaps and nine snaps on special teams without recording any carries or targets. Schrader isn't likely to be much of a factor on offense Sunday against Las Vegas, as Jonah Coleman and J.K. Dobbins should continue to lead the Broncos' backfield. However, Schrader could contribute as a kick returner -- he's tallied 68 yards on three kickoff returns this season.