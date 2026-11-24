Schrader reverted to the Broncos' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Schrader was elevated to the active roster prior to Sunday's 38-24 win over the Raiders. The running back registered a three-yard rush while playing two snaps on offense and also added three kick returns for 71 yards over five snaps with the special-teams unit in the contest. Schrader has now been elevated three times, and as a result, Denver will have to officially sign him to the active roster in order for him to appear in another contest with the team this year.