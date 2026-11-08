The Broncos elevated Schrader from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup in Carolina, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Schrader has been elevated for the second straight week after making his Broncos debut last Sunday against Kansas City. He logged just two offensive snaps and didn't get a touch or target in that game, but he he did rack up 50 yards on two kick returns. Schrader figures to fill a similar role against the Panthers as the No. 3 RB behind Jonah Coleman and J.K. Dobbins.