Jaguars' Devin Lloyd: Inactive for Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lloyd (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Lloyd was "not expected to play" against Las Vegas, and the fourth-year linebacker will indeed miss a second consecutive game due to a calf injury. Ventrell Miller will see an increased workload on defense in Lloyd's absence.
