Jaguars' Kenneth Acker: Drops to IR
The Jaguars placed Acker (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday.
The fifth-year cornerback was fighting for a special teams and depth role with the Jaguars. He had 23 tackles and one interception for the Chiefs in that role in 2017.
More News
-
Jaguars' Kenneth Acker: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Jaguars' Kenneth Acker: Signing with Jacksonville•
-
Kenneth Acker: Let go by Indianapolis•
-
Colts' Kenneth Acker: Signs with Indianapolis•
-
Chiefs' Kenneth Acker: Gets top snaps at cornerback in preseason opener•
-
Chiefs' Kenneth Acker: Leaves practice with groin injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How does Gates affect Chargers?
Antonio Gates finally re-signed with the Chargers, which has limited impact on the Chargers...
-
Gates returns to Chargers
It doesn't come as much of a surprise, but the Chargers are bringing back Antonio Gates. Should...
-
Fantasy Football: Biggest 2018 Breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Snag Breida, Morris for SF?
Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury at Saturday's practice, and he's out for the season....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Pre-Labor Day weekend ADP review
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest Average Draft Position data heading into a busy draft weekend...