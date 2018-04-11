Colts' Kenneth Acker: Signs with Indianapolis
Acker signed a contract with the Colts on Wednesday, Adam Caplan of the NFL Network reports.
Acker appeared in all 16 games for the Chiefs in 2017 and finished the year with 23 tackles and one interception while playing over 200 snaps on both defense and special teams. He's off the IDP radar at present, but that could change if he somehow manages to carve out a significant role within the Colts' unsettled group of cornerbacks.
