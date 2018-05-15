Kenneth Acker: Let go by Indianapolis
Acker was released by the Colts on Tuesday.
Acker signed with the Colts a little over a month ago. He most recently had stints with the 49ers and Chiefs and has appeared in 40 career games. He'll now be an unrestricted free agent upon being released.
