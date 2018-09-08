Kenneth Acker: Reaches injury settlement
Acker (ankle) and the Jaguars reached an injury settlement Saturday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Acker was going to spend his entire season in the Jaguars' injured reserve before both parties agreed to an injury settlement. He will now be free to find a new opportunity once his health allows it.
