Jaguars' Kenneth Acker: Dealing with ankle injury
Acker left Thursday's preseason game against the Buccaneers with an ankle injury, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Acker played only 10 special teams snaps before exiting with the injury. The severity of the issue remains unclear but the 26-year-old is unlikely to make the Jaguars' 53-man roster regardless.
