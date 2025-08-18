Martinez completed 12 of 21 passes for 114 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Saturday's 31-12 preseason loss to the Giants.

It was a forgettable night for much of the Jets roster, but Martinez was notably the second quarterback into the game for the team after starter Justin Fields. Rookie Brady Cook came in after Martinez's third-quarter interception and proceeded to complete six of 11 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. The competition between Martinez and Cook has taken on greater importance following news that Tyrod Taylor (knee) will miss the remainder of the preseason after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery. If Taylor isn't ready by Week 1, Martinez or Cook would begin the season as Fields' backup.