Hall (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

After tearing his ACL in addition to suffering a meniscus injury last October, Hall has made a clean recovery and has gained clearance ahead of each of the Jets' first three games by turning in at least one full practice every week. He appears to be getting healthier as the weeks roll along, as Thursday marks the first time that he's put in a full practice before the Jets' third session of a given week. Whether that translates to an increased workload Sunday against the Chiefs is uncertain, but Hall's playing time seems to be on an upward trajectory. After logging 32 percent of the offensive snaps in both of the Jets' first two games, Hall took on a 48 percent share in this past Sunday's loss to the Patriots.