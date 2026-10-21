Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said that Hall (quadriceps) won't practice Wednesday but hasn't been ruled out from playing Sunday versus the Dolphins, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

At the beginning of each of the previous three weeks, Glenn had classified Hall as being "week-to-week" in his recovery from a right quad issue, but the coach didn't apply that same label to the running back to begin Week 7 prep. Though Hall isn't yet ready to practice after missing the Jets' previous three games, he could be able to get back on the field in some capacity Thursday and/or Friday, which would leave the door open for him to suit up Sunday. Whenever Hall returns, he'll reclaim starting duties out of the backfield, though Glenn acknowledged that Braelon Allen is "going to get touches, too" after impressing while filling in for Hall over the past three contests, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.