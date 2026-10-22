Hall (quadriceps) was stretching with the rest of the team at the beginning of Thursday's practice, Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News reports.

Hall is present for the start of Thursday's practice and looks ready to practice in at least some capacity for the first time since he injured his quadriceps during the Jets' Week 3 loss to Detroit. Braelon Allen has filled in capably while starting the past three games in Hall's absence. If Hall, who didn't practice Wednesday, ultimately gets the green light to face Miami on Sunday, he and Allen would likely both see involvement against the winless Dolphins. Prior to getting hurt, Hall had been receiving the majority of touches over Allen.