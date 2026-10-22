Hall (quadriceps) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

Hall logged his first practice participation of any kind since a second-half exit against the Lions back in Week 3. He moved well in his return to practice, per Brian Costello of the New York Post, though Costello also notes that Hall went to the rehab area after individual drills rather than taking part in teams drills. Hall will likely need to log a full practice Friday to avoid a questionable designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Braelon Allen has enjoyed a near-monopoly on backfield touches for the Jets while Hall has been sidelined.