Hall (knee) is viewed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Hall was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, with his participation level Friday slated to add further context with regard to his Week 8 availability. Per Allen, coach Aaron Glenn noted Friday of Hall and several other Jets who will be listed as questionable that he likes "the way those guys are trending." If Hall ends up limited or out Sunday, however, Isaiah Davis and Khalil Herbert would be next in line for added backfield snaps, given that Kene Nwangwu (concussion) won't be available versus Cincinnati.