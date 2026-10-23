Hall (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Hall appears to have a chance to return after missing the Jets' previous three games with the quadriceps issue, but he did just return to practice Thursday, so his status appears to genuinely be up in the air. If Hall isn't cleared to play, Braelon Allen would make another start in the backfield and handle the lion's share of the opportunities in a beautiful matchup against Miami's bad run defense.