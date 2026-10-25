Hall (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Dolphins.

Early Sunday reports indicated Hall was unlikely to play, and a fourth straight absence for the star running back is now official. With Hall sidelined again Sunday, Braelon Allen, who's averaged 18.3 carries, 84.3 rushing yards, 1.7 receptions and 11.3 receiving yards over the past three games while serving in the lead role, will once again helm the Jets' ground attack. Meanwhile, Hall will target a return to action in a Week 8 home matchup against the Raiders next Sunday.