Moore has drawn rave reviews from coach Robert Saleh and has been the star of the Jets' offseason practices, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Saleh described both Moore's work ethic and mindset as "off the charts." The rookie 34th overall selection played predominantly in the slot in college but has been lining up both in the slot and outside so far in practice. Moore's outstanding route running ability and speed coupled with the intangibles Saleh praised have allowed Moore to excel despite his slight 5-10, 178-pound frame. He appears poised to join DK Metcalf and A.J. Brown as the latest wide receiver out of Ole Miss to turn into an impact player at the NFL level.