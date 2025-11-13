Wilson (knee) is expected to miss multiple weeks and could be a candidate for injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wilson injured his knee in Week 6 against the Broncos and aggravated the injury in the Jets' Week 10 win over the Browns. If placed on injured reserve, Wilson won't be eligible to return prior to Week 15 against the Jaguars. Even if he avoids an IR stint, Wilson could miss multiple games beyond Thursday's game against the Patriots, for which he has already been ruled out. Josh Reynolds (hip) is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 13 against the Falcons and started opposite Wilson earlier in the season. Tyler Johnson led the Jets in receiving yards in both previous games that Wilson missed. Trade acquisitions Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie could both see their roles expand as they learn the playbook, and rookie fourth-round pick Arian Smith could see additional involvement in a Jets receiving corps that will be scrambling for production in Wilson's absence.