Metchie caught four of eight targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Dolphins.

Metchie tied for the team lead in targets with Mason Taylor while finishing second behind Taylor in both catches and receiving yards as the Jets struggled offensively while playing most of the game with third-string quarterback Brady Cook after Tyrod Taylor suffered an early groin injury. Metchie has made at least four catches in each of his last three games, establishing himself as a reliable option in an undermanned Jets passing game that has been playing without Garrett Wilson (knee), who is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 15 against the Jaguars.