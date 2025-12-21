Metchie caught one of five targets for four yards in Sunday's 29-6 loss to the Saints.

Metchie's streak of consecutive games with at least four catches ends at four. It's tough to trust any member of the Jets' passing offense with undrafted rookie Brady Cook under center, but Metchie would gain a bit more appeal if Gang Green turns back to Tyrod Taylor or Justin Fields (knee) under center in Week 17 against the Patriots. Metchie caught a touchdown pass from Fields in Week 11 against the Patriots.