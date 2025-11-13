Jets' Khalil Herbert: Questionable for TNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Herbert (groin) is questionable for Thursday night's game against the Patriots.
Herbert has practiced in full this week, but the Jets are still listing him as questionable. Herbert has yet to play a single offensive snap this season, seeing just 17 on special teams across two appearances.
More News
-
Jets' Khalil Herbert: Estimated as full Tuesday•
-
Jets' Khalil Herbert: Estimated as limited participant•
-
Jets' Khalil Herbert: Won't play vs. Cleveland•
-
Jets' Khalil Herbert: Officially questionable for Week 10•
-
Jets' Khalil Herbert: Limited participant in practice•
-
Jets' Khalil Herbert: Healthy inactive for London game•