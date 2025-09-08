The Colts cut Herbert from the practice squad Monday.

The move makes room on the Colts' practice squad for running back Ameer Abdullah. Herbert joined Indianapolis' scout team in late August after failing to make the 53-man active roster, but the 2021 sixth-rounder will now look to join a team in need of backfield depth. Herbert played in 14 regular-season games in 2024 between the Bengals (eight) and Bears (six) and totalled 36 carries for 130 yards and one touchdown while adding 10 catches (on 11 targets) for 25 yards.