Branch (ankle) did not practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Justin Rogers of DetroitFootball.net reports.

Branch sustained an ankle injury during the Lions' Week 5 win over the Bengals. He opened the week with back-to-back limited practices before sitting out of Friday's session, and his official status may not be known until the Lions announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. The Lions' secondary is dealing with multiple injuries, so Branch's absence may lead to Thomas Harper and Loren Strickland -- both of whom have been restricted to special-teams work this season -- seeing the field on defense.