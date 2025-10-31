McManus (right quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

After opening Week 9 prep with a limited practice Wednesday, McManus ended it with back-to-back full sessions, but the Packers will wait to make a decision on who will kick Sunday until about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. McManus returned from a two-game absence due to a right quad injury this past Sunday in Pittsburgh, but the results were uneven (2-for-4 FGAs, 3-for-3 PATs). Green Bay continues to carry two placekickers on the active roster (also, Lucas Havrisik), so whoever isn't on the inactive list between the two Sunday morning will be kicking in the afternoon.