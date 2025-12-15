default-cbs-image
McManus hit all four field-goal tries and both extra-point attempts in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Broncos.

McManus connected on field goals from 53, 26, 35 and 37 yards, respectively. Though he missed six field goals earlier in the season, the kicker has now made eight in a row since returning to the lineup following a Week 11 quadriceps injury.

