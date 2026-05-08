The Packers are slated to release McManus, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The move follows the team's selection of Trey Smack in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, with fellow kicker Lucas Havrisik also currently on Green Bay's roster. During the 2025 regular season, McManus went 24-for-30 on field-goal attempts and 32-for-33 on extra-point tries in 14 games. McManus, who turns 35 in July, thus represents an option for teams looking to bring in veteran kicking competition ahead of training camp.