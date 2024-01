Wyatt tallied 36 tackles (18 solo), 5.5 sacks and one fumble recovery over 17 games in the 2023 season.

Wyatt started only five games in his second season after not starting one as a rookie, but he played half of the defensive snaps and had a respectable showing in the sack department. The 2022 first-rounder has flashed some upside, and the Packers will be hoping he can take another step in 2024.